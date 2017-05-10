Canadian reportedly charged in Mexican resort murder

A Canadian man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the beating death of a Mexican woman at a resort in Cancun.

Gabriela Janeth Jaramillo, 24, of Saltillo, Coahuila, was beaten to death in a room at the Gran Caribe in Cancun on April 22, according to local news reports.

Local media are also reporting that the suspect in her death is from Toronto.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson John Babcock confirmed Wednesday that a Canadian has been taken into custody in Cancun, but would not confirm the person’s identity.

“Consular services are being provided to the Canadian citizen who has been detained in Cancun, Mexico,” Babcock said in an email. “Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

“To protect the privacy of the individual concerned, further details on this case cannot be released,” Babcock said.

The Yucatan Times reported that Jaramillo was found lying face down in a hotel room at the all-inclusive resort, and died after being taken to hospital.

Jaramillo’s death has called attention to violence against women in Mexico, with the local Zocalo online publication calling for justice “even if the murderer is a foreigner.”