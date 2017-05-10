Canadians must face impending fresh water crisis: Maude Barlow

Canada needs to wake up to the reality that our freshwater is at a crisis point.

That’s according to Maude Barlow, the national chairperson of the environmental non-profit Council for Canadians.

“We are not governing these Great Lakes as if they matter, as if they need to be here for the future,” Barlow told Metro News.

The activist and author will deliver the keynote address Wednesday at Untrouble the Waters, a summit at the University of Illinois' Chicago campus for environmentalists, water officials and politicians.

Though she acknowledged the massive cuts to Great Lakes restoration efforts proposed by U.S. President Trump are worrisome, Canada is not faring much better.

She says water has been allowed, through lax regulation, to be treated as a resource purely for economic growth.



“Really we have not cared for our water in this country at all,” she said.

The lakes have been under threat from a barrage of forces for decades, including invasive species, climate change and pollution.

But now is a uniquely worrisome time, with federal regulations cut under the Harper government and few signs of hope for a major reversal from the Trudeau Liberals, she said.

No level of government has taken bold enough action, she said, leaving the “exhausting” work up to communities.



“If there’s heroes and heroines, they’re local,” she said, pointing to Indigenous communities on both sides of the border and local crusaders like those keeping water issues top-of-mind in Detroit amid that city’s lead-poisoning crisis.

For Torontonians looking to get involved, she recommends getting educated about the issues, demanding good laws from all levels of government, and taking small steps like cutting out bottled water and supporting local campaigns and pledges.

But to make big change, she promotes big vision, such as a federal ministry of water and a multi-lateral summit to bring together U.S. and Canadian leaders.