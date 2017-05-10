Toronto spoken word artist creates safe space to tackle difficult conversations

Jermaine Henry is the first to admit it’s difficult to speak up and be an ally.

“As a black heterosexual man, I may want to support a woman who needs help,” said the Toronto spoken word artist. “But I don’t know how to go about that without projecting the image of patriarchy. Maybe she doesn’t even need help. That’s a difficult conversation.”

He wants to break that barrier. As part of the How To Be An Ally series organized by Toronto’s Centre for Social Innovation, Henry runs workshops aimed at helping people create what he calls Brave Safe Spaces.

According to Henry, a brave safe space is an environment where a group or community can be authentic, honest and vulnerable about their experiences. That’s the only way to properly heal and grow as a society, he said.

Such conversations, he added, are especially necessary in the current situation where some political policies are threatening the ideals of tolerance and inclusion.

As a performer and artist focusing on social cohesion, he has spent a chunk of his time interacting with youth and students in schools across the province. He realizes a lot of kids don’t know how to have these tough conversations about the kinds of injustices they’re seeing.

“Most of them can’t even afford to open up about common issues such as mental health,” he said, adding it’s even tougher for them to address issues of racial and sexual discrimination.

The same applies to workplaces or in society at large, where people don’t necessarily feel comfortable discussing their beliefs, struggles, or their religions.

For Canadians, being a true ally should start with recognizing whose land we’re living on, and acknowledging that everything hasn’t been great in our past, said Henry.

“People want to be nice to one another,” he said. “They just don’t know how to do that in a way that doesn’t hurt the other person.”

Five ways to be an ally:

Being an ally is about listening first.

Speak up when you see someone facing prejudice.

Educate yourself about diversity.

Be part of a culture that confronts assumptions about equality and equity.

Use words like pro-liberation, pro-diversity instead of anti-racism or anti-oppression.