First TTC worker tested under new drug policy found to be impaired

The very first employee tested under the TTC’s new random drug and alcohol testing policy has been suspended after they were found to be impaired, the transit agency says.

The TTC began randomly testing workers on Monday morning, with about eight or nine workers undergoing tests, according to agency spokesperson Brad Ross.

A breathalyzer test administered to the first employee Monday morning came back positive. The worker was found to have a blood alcohol level of more than .04 per cent, which the agency considers impaired.

The employee was not a driver, Ross said, but in one of 10,000 positions at the TTC that the agency has deemed “safety sensitive.” The worker has been suspended with pay.

Ross couldn’t say what discipline the employee could face, stating that every incident is treated on a case-by-case basis.

The results of a drug test administered to the employee have yet to come back.

The TTC workers union had fought for years against management’s attempts to implement random testing, arguing that it violated workers’ rights. Last month the Ontario Superior Court upheld the policy.