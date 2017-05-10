First TTC worker tested under new drug policy found to be impaired
The worker tested Monday morning had a high blood alcohol content and has been suspended with pay.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The very first employee tested under the TTC’s new random drug and alcohol testing policy has been suspended after they were found to be impaired, the transit agency says.
The TTC began randomly testing workers on Monday morning, with about eight or nine workers undergoing tests, according to agency spokesperson Brad Ross.
A breathalyzer test administered to the first employee Monday morning came back positive. The worker was found to have a blood alcohol level of more than .04 per cent, which the agency considers impaired.
The employee was not a driver, Ross said, but in one of 10,000 positions at the TTC that the agency has deemed “safety sensitive.” The worker has been suspended with pay.
Ross couldn’t say what discipline the employee could face, stating that every incident is treated on a case-by-case basis.
The results of a drug test administered to the employee have yet to come back.
The TTC workers union had fought for years against management’s attempts to implement random testing, arguing that it violated workers’ rights. Last month the Ontario Superior Court upheld the policy.
“It’s disappointing, needless to say,” said Ross of the positive test. “But it does affirm that clearly random drug and alcohol testing is needed and we’re hopeful that as we move forward with our entire fitness for duty policy…that the message will be heard loud and clear that we take this very seriously, that safety will not be compromised, that we’re hopeful that people will recognize that it is not okay to come to work not fit for duty, and that if you do there will be consequences.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott