'Fred Flintstone' puts lien on Ontario woman's van

TORONTO — They're the modern stone age vehicle liens.

A 75-year-old eastern Ontario woman discovered that a Fred Flintstone living on Yellow Brick Road and his daughter Pebbles had liens on her van when she tried to trade the vehicle.

The woman does not want to talk to media about the ordeal she's had trying to sort out the situation, but her member for provincial parliament, Randy Hillier, raised her case in the Ontario legislature today.

Documents appear to show the liens were registered by the Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services during a test, and minister Tracy MacCharles says it was a case of human error.

Hillier demanded to know why the matter took so long to fix — he says it took nine months to resolve the issue — but MacCharles says the woman contacted the ministry in March and the liens were discharged then.