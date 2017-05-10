Immigrants increasingly choosing suburbs over downtown Toronto

When Luis Bermejo immigrated to Canada in 2007, he landed in Mississauga and immediately fell in love with the city. It felt spacious, and it felt right.

Ten years and a handful of job changes later, the Colombian has become a permanent suburbanite.

“I would not even consider living in Toronto now. No,” said Bermejo, who later moved to Brampton with his wife and a child. “Busy city, too much traffic, the level of stress for people who live there and work there, you really get tired of that.”

Throw in the ever-growing price of housing in Toronto, and you’ll understand why Bermejo and many other immigrants are increasingly choosing to settle in the suburbs rather than in downtown Toronto, according to Statistics Canada.

In its study released earlier this week, the agency said more than half the GTA immigrant population now lives outside of the city of Toronto – in surrounding municipalities like Oakville, Milton, Whitby and Oshawa. That’s a 10 per cent increase from a decade earlier.

A similar trend of immigrant suburbanization is taking place in other major cities such as Vancouver and Montreal, although to a lesser extent compared to Toronto, according to the study.

While some well-off immigrants may still make the decision to settle in the outskirts, University of Toronto community planning professor David Hulchanski says the main culprit for people to flock into the suburbs has to do with income.

“Lower-income households, immigrant or not, are being pushed out of the City,” he wrote in an email to Metro.

In the landmark study Divided Cities he pointed out the problem of income gaps in Toronto and the GTA neighbourhoods and recommended policy changes.

“The issue is income inequality and discrimination, leading to the spatial segregation of people by income and ethno-cultural origin,” he wrote.

Berjemo, who now owns a property maintenance business, is just content he made the decision earlier.