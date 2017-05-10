Video: Meat Loaf is shutting down Yonge Street for a free concert

Meat Loaf would do anything for a plug, he’d shut down Yonge and that’s a fact.

The rustic rocker will be hosting a free concert on the stretch of Yonge by Eaton Centre, between Shuter and Dundas, on Monday May 15 to promote the upcoming Toronto premiere of a hit musical based on his Bat Out of Hell album.

The party, which will close that portion of the street to traffic, kicks off at 7 p.m.

Seventies excess will be represented by a parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles and a custom-made stage.

Bat Out of Hell cast members Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec will be on hand to perform four songs from the musical and Meat Loaf himself will be on hand to introduce the actors and share a few details about how the unusual musical came about.

The musical has been a critically adored hit since it debuted at the Manchester Opera House in England. Polec, in particular, has been singled out for the “unnerving and intoxicating intensity” he brings to the role of Strat. He also happens to do a pretty fierce Meat Loaf impression.