News / Toronto

Police in Toronto say 1 person in hospital after shots fired between 2 cars

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they've located one victim following an incident in which witnesses report shots being fired between two cars.

They say the male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the occupants of one of the vehicles fled after it flipped in east-end Toronto.

They say there was blood in the car, but it's unknown if any other people were injured.

 

