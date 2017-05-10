Police in Toronto say 1 person in hospital after shots fired between 2 cars
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they've located one victim following an incident in which witnesses report shots being fired between two cars.
They say the male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the occupants of one of the vehicles fled after it flipped in east-end Toronto.
They say there was blood in the car, but it's unknown if any other people were injured.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott