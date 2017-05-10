Toronto mortgage lender Home Capital says its deposits continue to fall

TORONTO — Home Capital Group stock retreated in early trading Wednesday after it disclosed that deposits to its savings accounts continue to dwindle as it tries to restore investor confidence.

The Toronto-based mortgage lender said it expected to have $134 million left in its high-interest savings accounts as of Wednesday, down just $12 million from the day before but a sharp decline from $1.4 billion just over two weeks ago.

The company (TSX:HSC) said total GIC deposits stood at $12.58 billion as of Monday, down from $13.01 billion as of April 24.

On the S&P/TSX composite index, Home Capital shares were down seven per cent or 60 cents at $8.26 in early trading. The stock jumped $2.03 or nearly 30 per cent on Tuesday after HCG announced an identified buyer is interested in some of its mortgage portfolio.

Home Capital said the tentative non-binding agreement could cover up to $1.5 billion of its mortgage assets, but it provided no detail about how much cash it would get in return or when it expected a deal to be finalized.

On Monday, Home Capital said it drew $1.4 billion from a $2-billion emergency line of credit provided late last month by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), one of Ontario's largest public-sector pension funds.