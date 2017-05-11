Canadian Tire sees profit climb 26 per cent, revenue rises nearly 8 per cent

TORONTO — Canadian Tire reported Thursday that its profit jumped 26 per cent in its latest quarter.

The national retailer, most known for selling sporting and automotive goods, says it earned $107.9 million, or $1.24 per share, for the 13-week period ended April 1. That compares with $85.6 million, or 90 cents per share, for the same period a year earlier.

Its revenue climbed 7.6 per cent to $2.75 billion.

The Toronto-based company (TSX:CTC.A) said the improvement came despite warmer weather in January and February that hurt sales in outerwear, accessories and boots and a cold start to spring that took a bite out of sales in bicycles, running shoes and casual clothing.

Overall, sales at Canadian Tire locations grew two per cent, but same-store sales, a key metric measuring transactions at stores open for at least a year, were flat at 0.5 per cent.

FGL Sports, which includes the Sport Chek banner, saw a decline of 1.4 per cent in sales and a 2.7 per cent drop in same-store sales.