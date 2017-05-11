Funeral held for Ontario woman killed in Belize along with American boyfriend

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — A funeral was held Thursday in Richmond Hill, Ont., for a Canadian woman who was killed in Belize.

Fifty-two-year-old Francesca Matus — a mother of twin sons — and her American boyfriend, Drew DeVoursney, were found strangled in a field on May 1 after Matus failed to show up for a flight returning to Canada.

The Canadian government confirmed last week that a Canadian citizen had been detained as a person of interest in connection with the deaths.

Matus' cousin Ivana Pucci says Thursday's funeral was a beautiful service during which "all the ugliness and brutality surrounding her death didn't exist."

Pucci says the eulogies and messages that have been shared about Matus were a true testament of the "amazing human being" the woman was.

Last weekend, friends and neighbours gathered at Matus' home in Keswick, Ont., to lay flowers and cards at a makeshift memorial on her front lawn.