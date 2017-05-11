Little Italy shooting: Four found guilty in murder at College St. café

Four men have been found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the gangland-style shooting of John Raposo at a busy Little Italy café in 2012.

The jury found Nicola Nero, Martino Caputo, Rabih (Robby) Alkhalil and Dean Wiwchar guilty on all counts after two days of deliberations.

After the verdict was read, Wiwchar – who was alleged by the Crown to have been the hitman — smirked and stretched. Caputo shook his head and looked at his family. Alkhalil and Nero remained stoic.

First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. A sentencing date will be set to address the charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Raposo, 35, was shot in the head four times at point blank range on June 18, 2012 at 3:30 pm. while watching a Euro Cup game at the Sicilian Sidewalk Café on College St.

Crown prosecutors alleged the plot began in April 2012 when Nero, a former Hells Angel and convicted cross-border cocaine smuggler, proposed a plan to kill Raposo, whom he believed to be a police informant.

Lawyers for the four accused men argued that Raposo was actually killed as a result of an entirely different plot involving Montreal-based drug traffickers.

Nero and Caputo were convicted of cocaine smuggling in 2014. Nero was sentenced to 22 years, Caputo to 12.

Wiwchar was sentenced to a ten-year prison sentence in 2015 for possession of 16 firearms.

Alkhalil, who was extradited from Greece in 2015, faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of a Vancouver gangster. He also faces drug trafficking charges in Niagara and Montreal.