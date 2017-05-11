Inquest into firefighter deaths to hear from private training company

TORONTO — An inquest into the deaths of two Ontario men who lost their lives during firefighter training exercises is expected to hear today from the private company involved in the courses.

Terry Harrison, the owner and operator of Herschel Rescue Training Services, has been granted standing at the inquest and is set to testify.

Harrison ran the ice rescue course in Hanover, Ont., during which Adam Brunt, a firefighting student, died two years ago.

In 2010, a similar training exercise near Sarnia, Ont., claimed the life of Gary Kendall, a volunteer firefighter.

Harrison was acquitted of charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the incident involving Kendall. The municipality of Point Edward, Ont., was fined $75,000 in that case.