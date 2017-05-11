'World's saddest dog' needs another forever home, and time is ticking

The “world’s saddest dog” is back in a shelter and workers say she has until May 20 to find yet another forever home.

Lana became world famous in 2015 when a photo of her looking horribly despondent in a shelter kennel spread across the internet. The famous photo was taken shortly after the Labrador mix was returned to a Toronto shelter by the family that adopted her.

Mexico-born Lana had bounced between several foster homes since she was 5-months old, before she was adopted by that family, and none of her boarders reported any problems. However, her adopted family in Toronto returned her to the shelter because they claim she snapped at them while she was eating.

At the time, shelter staff said Lana’s “guarding instinct” likely kicked in because she was the runt of her litter.

Thousands of people responded to the photo with applications to adopt Lana and she quickly found a new home. Sadly, and for reasons unexplained, Lana was returned to the shelter again in July 2016. Since then, she has been spent time in another foster home before she was sent to the boarding shelter where she currently lives. Unfortunately, space is getting tight at the shelter and Lana's history means she may end up being euthanized.



According to shelter staff, Lana’s adoptions haven’t worked out because she is quite shy and timid around strangers, and most potential owners are looking for a rambunctious pup that they can wrestle and play with. The people who know Lana best say she can be very friendly and energetic, but she is most likely to thrive in a home where she can spend most of her time outside – unsurprisingly, she does not take well to small spaces at all.

Rescue Dog Match, located in Cambridge, Ont., is currently trying to find a new home for Lana. A post on their Facebook page says they are reviewing the latest batch of adoption applications.