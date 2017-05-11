New app coming to Toronto rewards cyclists

Time to reap what you sowed.

The latest incentive for Toronto cyclists comes in the form of an app that tracks movement and exchanges points for goods and services at participating businesses.

Biko first launched in Bogota back in 2015 as part of a one-month campaign to encourage people to choose bikes over cars. But its immediate success has seen the app become popular in cities such as Mexico City, Cartagena, Vancouver and now Toronto.

For each kilometre traveled by bicycle, the app user gets one point — a biko. In Toronto, 10 bikos can be exchanged for a free cold brew at Jimmy’s Coffee, and 60 bikos will get the user a free six-pack at Amsterdam Brewing. As many as 19 businesses have signed up for the partnership.

“Our goal at Biko is to improve the quality of life in cities by expanding the bicycling revolution, getting people on their bikes to reduce the number of vehicles on the road,” wrote co-founder Emilio Pombo in an email to Metro.