New Toronto cafe helps newcomers overcome employment barriers

If you drop by this new space in the heart of Kensington Market, you could make a new friend, learn a word in a foreign language or sip on a delicious Syrian chai.

That’s partly what Arash Samimi had in mind when he co-founded The Livelihood Project last October.

“We really want these people to create this environment, and be a part of why the place is what it is,” said Samimi. “It’s not up to me to tell them what to do, but themselves to figure out what works and just do it.”

Livelihood Kitchen & Café, one of the project branches, offers a platform for newcomers and other individuals to explore career choices. The place has slowly become a mini-community hub for people from different countries who face barriers on their path to employment.

As Toronto continues to be among the country’s top destinations for immigrants and refugees, Samimi says governments and larger organizations do a lot to help newcomers socially settle and integrate.

“But there’s no systematic approach towards economic integration of these newcomers,” he said, noting it’s the best way to help people find their footing.

The Kensington site offers newcomers a chance to get together, share experiences and interact with the rest of the Canadian community. In addition to baking and cooking, newcomers also organize book readings as well as weekend tours to explore the city together.

The project is also organizing workshops on employability, focusing on social and technical skills.

“Our approach is people-focused. We’re just trying to give them a platform so they can be innovative,” said Samimi.

What has this project meant for people working there?

Amina Mohamed, 26: