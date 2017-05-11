Proposed class action launched against former Anglican minister Ralph Rowe

TORONTO — A former Anglican minister and scout leader who has been convicted on dozens of sex abuse charges against young indigenous boys is now the subject of a proposed class action lawsuit.

The suit alleges Ralph Rowe abused hundreds of youth as he worked in isolated Ontario First Nations communities in the 1970s and 1980s.

Despite his numerous criminal convictions Rowe only served about five years in prison.

Lawyers spearheading the proposed class action say it's time for the courts to acknowledge the harm done to a generation of indigenous youth because of Rowe, who allegedly arranged camping trips and church outings where the alleged abuse took place.

Rowe, Scouts Canada and the Anglican Synod of the Diocese of Keewatin are all named in the suit.