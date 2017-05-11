Toronto Zoo closed after workers go on strike

Toronto Zoo will remain closed today as hundreds of zoo staff walk the picket line outside.

Chilly groundskeepers, zookeepers and others carrying green CUPE flags blocked zoo entrances Thursday morning under the watchful eye of a zoo security guard.

More than 400 zoo staff went on strike shortly after midnight when talks with management of the city-owned attraction in Scarborough failed to produce a new contract.

“We are incredibly disappointed to have to take strike action, but the Toronto Zoo’s refusal to move on job security left us with no alternative,” CUPE Local 1600 president Christine McKenzie in a news release issued around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

“No one on this bargaining committee wanted a strike, but you cannot have a world-leading research, conservation and education facility by consigning hundreds of workers to precarious, insecure jobs,” she said.

Jennifer Tracey, a spokesperson for the zoo, said in a statement that the zoo is satisfied its proposal addresses job security and wage increases.

“The union’s demands were simply unaffordable and do not reflect the financial realities facing the zoo,” she wrote.

The health and welfare of the animals is the zoo’s “No. 1 priority,” said Tracey.

Because of the strike, the 86 Scarborough buses cannot access the zoo grounds, said a spokesperson for the TTC. The buses are turning back to go westbound at Meadowvale and Zoo Road, which isn’t causing much disruption to the route, the TTC said.

McKenzie said earlier Wednesday that if an agreement wasn’t reached it would impact the programs and services for the zoo animals.

“The zoo has a number of animals who are ready to give birth, in addition to the opening next week of the new Wildlife Health Centre,” she said.

The main issue in the negotiations is job security and the elimination of job security language in contracts.

McKenzie said contracting out staff positions to the private sector would threaten the integrity of zoo staff’s behind-the-scenes work.