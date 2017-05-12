Woman may have been abducted after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough: Police

Toronto police are investigating the possible abduction of a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday morning.

According to police, witnesses saw a man and woman arguing inside a white SUV outside an apartment building near McCowan Rd. and Blue Lagoon Ct. at about 2:30 a.m.

During that confrontation, two other vehicles – a dark sedan and a silver sedan – pulled into the parking lot. Police say the woman was then seen getting out of the SUV before standing in front of the darker car.

At that point, police say, she was struck by that vehicle and knocked to the ground. Three men then got out of the vehicles, picked the victim up, and put her in the silver vehicle. All three vehicles then pulled out of the parking lot and were last seen travelling south on McCowan.

Police say the victim is a black woman with short hair who was wearing white shoes and white shorts.

The suspects are described as black men in their early to mid-20s.