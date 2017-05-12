High-profile Canadian journalists pledge to raise money for ‘appropriation prize’
Hal Niedzviecki resigned this week as editor of The Writers’ Union of Canada magazine after his opinion piece sparked outrage.
A contentious article encouraging writers “to imagine other cultures” and to “set your sights on the big goal: Win the Appropriation Prize” is finding support from high-profile Canadian journalists who are raising money to create the controversial award.
Late on Thursday night, a conversation on Twitter began when Jonathan Kay, editor-in-chief of The Walrus magazine, called the outrage over Niedzviecki’s article a “mobbing” that was sad and shameful.
In response, former National Post editor-in-chief Ken Whyte tweeted that he would donate $500 to fund the “appropriation prize” mentioned in the opinion piece.
The tweet began a stream of pledges from high profile Canadian journalists to create the prize.
Others were quick to condemn this drive.
Niedzviecki responded Friday with a note on Facebook.
“Calls for an actual ‘appropriation prize’ are extremely unhelpful. They do not represent me in anyway. In the short article I wrote, the satiric notion of the prize was brought up in jest — ie. how can we encourage writers of all backgrounds to explore points of view other than their own? That’s all I meant. I agree that the timing of the article was poor, and I feel terribly that writers whose beautiful and important words were featured in that issue were hurt. As I wrote in the piece, ‘Indigenous writing is the most vital and compelling force in writing and publishing in Canada today.’ ”
