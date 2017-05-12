Man, 50, charged after woman sexually assaulted on TTC bus
TORONTO — A 50-year-old man is facing charges in a sex assault police allege took place on a Toronto bus.
Police say a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted last Thursday by a man who sat next to her on a Toronto Transit Commission bus.
They say the man was arrested Tuesday.
He is charged with sexual assault and five counts of breaching probation.
