Man, 50, charged after woman sexually assaulted on TTC bus

TORONTO — A 50-year-old man is facing charges in a sex assault police allege took place on a Toronto bus.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted last Thursday by a man who sat next to her on a Toronto Transit Commission bus.

They say the man was arrested Tuesday.

He is charged with sexual assault and five counts of breaching probation.

 

