Man sought in fatal shooting in Toronto arrested in Aruba: police
TORONTO — A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Toronto has been arrested in Aruba.
Toronto police say Michael Teddy Gibson, 30, was arrested by authorities in Aruba late last month in connection with criminal offences there.
Gibson was wanted in the killing of 27-year-old Julian Weeks, who was found lying on a downtown sidewalk in April of last year.
He was last seen in Toronto around that time and police suspected he had fled the country.
