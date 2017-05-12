#MetroArtsChallenge: Toronto in bloom
This is your next task: Draw (or paint! or pastel!) a scene that celebrates our city's natural beauty. Here's the catch: You can only use green.
This challenge celebrates Toronto’s immense natural beauty. Our city is in full bloom for spring. In the space above (or on a separate sheet), create a Toronto scene. But here’s the catch: You can only use green. You can use 100 greens, if you want, but no other colours, please! Snap a picture of your creation or scan it and send it to genna.buck@metronews.ca. Or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.
