#MetroArtsChallenge: Toronto in bloom

This is your next task: Draw (or paint! or pastel!) a scene that celebrates our city's natural beauty. Here's the catch: You can only use green.

This challenge celebrates Toronto’s immense natural beauty. Our city is in full bloom for spring. In the space above (or on a separate sheet), create a Toronto scene. But here’s the catch: You can only use green. You can use 100 greens, if you want, but no other colours, please!  Snap a picture of your creation or scan it and send it to  genna.buck@metronews.ca. Or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.

