MetroArtsChallenge: Toronto in bloom

This challenge celebrates Toronto’s immense natural beauty. Our city is in full bloom for spring. In the space above (or on a separate sheet), create a Toronto scene. But here’s the catch: You can only use green. You can use 100 greens, if you want, but no other colours, please! Snap a picture of your creation or scan it and send it to genna.buck@metronews.ca. Or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.

