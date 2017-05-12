NDP calls for budget watchdog to examine Liberal cabinet hydro documents

TORONTO — The NDP is calling on Ontario's budget watchdog to examine leaked cabinet documents about the Liberal government's hydro relief plan before politicians have to vote on the legislation.

This week the Liberal government tabled legislation that would see hydro bills lowered for the next 10 years before consumers have to pay higher costs for the following 20 years.

The legislation also holds rate increases to inflation for the next four years, and a Liberal cabinet document leaked to the Progressive Conservatives shows rates will rise more quickly after that.

It also shows that from about 2027 onward, when consumers would start paying off the debt and interest associated with the hydro plan, electricity consumers will be paying more than they would without the Liberal government's plan to cut costs in the short term.

The government dismissed the document as containing outdated projections, but wouldn't make public any of the various other projections it says went before cabinet.