New research shows Canadian Olympians are too white

Did you think you saw diversity when the likes of Simone Biles and Andre De Grasse were collecting medals in Rio?

Here’s a shocker for you: Olympics are still so white.

That’s according to a new research study from the University of Toronto, the finding of which were just published in the journal Public Health. It’s the first ever comprehensive study to look at race representation in the games, on the individual athlete level.

While the charter governing both the summer and winter Olympics stipulates that everyone should be able to compete without facing discrimination, numbers from the two recent competitions suggest otherwise.

Researcher and physician David Lawrence analyzed data for the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and 2016 Rio Summer Games, with a specific focus on representations from Canada, U.S.A., Great Britain and Australia.

A whopping 94.9 per cent of athletes at the Sochi Olympics were white, while the number stood at 81.7 per cent in Rio last year.

“The disproportional representation in the summer sports was surprising to me,” said Lawrence, who teaches at UofT’s faculty of kinesiology and physical education.

Most sports selected for the Winter Games (hockey, ski or ice dancing for example) are derived from Euro-Centric cultures, but one would expect more diversity in the summer games, he said.

Access to wealth is also another factor influencing representation at the games, as about one third of Olympic athletes are privately educated and trained, according to the study.

The Canadian Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to Metro’s questions on what’s being done to increase diversity.

Lawrence hopes his research will help inform policymakers in breaking barriers to sports participation and advancement. More funding to improve physical activity, recreational facilities and public programming in marginalized ethnic communities could be one of the solutions, but further research is needed, he said.