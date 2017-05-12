Power Corp. reports higher profit and revenue for first quarter, hikes dividend
TORONTO — Power Corp. of Canada is reporting a $258-million profit for this year's first quarter.
That's equal to 56 cents per share (TSX:POW) and up from just $48 million or 10 cents per share a year ago.
Power Corp. says its quarterly dividend will increase seven per cent to 35.85 cents per share with the June 30 payout.
Total revenue was $13.78 billion, up $497 million or 3.7 per cent from last year.
Based in Montreal, Power Corp. is an international management and holding company with interests in a variety of sectors including financial services, renewable energy and communications.
