Power Corp. reports higher profit and revenue for first quarter, hikes dividend

TORONTO — Power Corp. of Canada is reporting a $258-million profit for this year's first quarter.

That's equal to 56 cents per share (TSX:POW) and up from just $48 million or 10 cents per share a year ago.

Power Corp. says its quarterly dividend will increase seven per cent to 35.85 cents per share with the June 30 payout.

Total revenue was $13.78 billion, up $497 million or 3.7 per cent from last year.