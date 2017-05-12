Shooting in Brampton leaves one dead, one injured

BRAMPTON, Ont. — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Brampton, Ont., late Thursday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near Hurontario Street and Highway 407.

Peel Region police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim made their own way to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the wounded person's injuries.

Police have not yet released the ages or genders of the victims, or what prompted the shooting.