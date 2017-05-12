Shooting in Brampton leaves one dead, one injured
BRAMPTON, Ont. — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Brampton, Ont., late Thursday.
The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near Hurontario Street and Highway 407.
Peel Region police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim made their own way to a hospital.
There was no immediate word on the extent of the wounded person's injuries.
Police have not yet released the ages or genders of the victims, or what prompted the shooting.
Police continue to search for suspects. (CP24)
