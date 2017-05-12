Wynne warns First Nations about delays in Ring of Fire talks

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is signalling to First Nations in the province's north that she's willing to abandon joint talks with them over building roads into the Ring of Fire region.

The provincial government has been talking with the chiefs of the nine Matawa First Nations for years, since the Liberals pledged $1 billion to fund infrastructure into the chromite-rich area.

Wynne says in a letter this week to the chiefs that if Ontario is going to deliver on that commitment, there can't be any more delays.

She says the opportunity to build all-season roads and set the stage for future social and economic growth should not be squandered.

Wynne says while she continues to hope progress can be made, she is prepared to enter into bilateral discussions with the Matawa First Nations who do want to pursue transportation infrastructure.