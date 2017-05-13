Car rams into group during parking lot brawl in Scarborough
Police say they received several calls with reports of about “20 to 50 young people" involved in a parking lot fight in Scarborough.
What police say may have started as a parking lot fight ended with four people in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle early Saturday in Scarborough.
At around 3 a.m., police say they received several calls from residents in the Ellesmere and McCowan RDS. area with reports of about “20 to 50 young people” fighting in the parking lot of a nearby plaza.
Police are still investigating to confirm the number of people involved, but at some point during the chaos, a vehicle struck four people in the lot.
The victims, men in their late-teens to early 20s, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No suspects have been identified, but police say the vehicle involved may be a grey Hyundai Genesis with potential front end damage.
“We’re still in the process of making sense of what happened,” said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
Officers are in the area canvassing for witnesses and collecting security camera footage to piece together what caused the alleged brawl, and who may be responsible for it, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.
