Car rams into group during parking lot brawl in Scarborough

What police say may have started as a parking lot fight ended with four people in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle early Saturday in Scarborough.

At around 3 a.m., police say they received several calls from residents in the Ellesmere and McCowan RDS. area with reports of about “20 to 50 young people” fighting in the parking lot of a nearby plaza.

Police are still investigating to confirm the number of people involved, but at some point during the chaos, a vehicle struck four people in the lot.

The victims, men in their late-teens to early 20s, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No suspects have been identified, but police say the vehicle involved may be a grey Hyundai Genesis with potential front end damage.

“We’re still in the process of making sense of what happened,” said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Officers are in the area canvassing for witnesses and collecting security camera footage to piece together what caused the alleged brawl, and who may be responsible for it, police said.