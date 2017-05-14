Man faces 51 charges after allegedly lighting items on fire over 6-month period

Toronto police say a man is facing 51 charges in an arson investigation after allegedly lighting multiple items on fire in the stairwell of a building.

Police say the fires had been increasing in frequency over the course of the last six months.

They say that on more than one occasion, items have been ignited and dropped into the garbage chute, causing the garbage and the chute to catch fire.

Investigators say that as a result of the fires, 88 fire trucks and 291 firefighters have been dispatched to the building over the months.

A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing 17 counts of arson, 17 counts of mischief, 16 counts of breach of probation and one count of common nuisance.