No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 17 will be approximately $7 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott