SIU investigating after man falls to his death from highrise apartment
TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death in Toronto.
The Special Investigations Unit says in a release that Toronto police officers were sent to a highrise apartment building (on Weston Road) Saturday night to look for an individual.
The SIU says the officers knocked on the door of an apartment unit and shortly after that a 30-year old man fell from the unit to the ground below.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
