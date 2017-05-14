Toronto police detonate suspicious package left at school
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police detonated a suspicious package that was discovered at a local school.
Police were called to St. Eugene Catholic school in the city's northwest end on Sunday after reports of three teens playing with a package in the school yard.
After several hours police moved the package to safe location and detonated it.
Police say they don't know what was in the package or whether it was dangerous but will have the remains tested.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott