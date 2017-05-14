Toronto's $30 million plan to build the best wildlife centre in Canada

Toronto could get Canada’s largest and most advanced animal-welfare facility.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) has proposed a $30-million project to replace its outdated buildings, which could be demolished in the near future.

The new 52,000-sq.-ft. facility would be located on a a site near Steeles Avenue East and the Rouge River, south of Rouge National Urban Park and north of the Toronto Zoo. The proposal requests $15 million in funding from Toronto Region Conservation Authority member cities, while the remainder would be raised by the TWC.

With Toronto’s extensive green spaces, lakeshore and even green roofs, Nathalie Karvonen, the executive director of the TWC says there’s more need for an adequate Wildlife Centre to support injured animals and provide education about wildlife.

“I see the massive need every day,” she told Metro.

“We get 200 phone calls a day,” she added — calls that can range from people worried about a garter snake in their backyard to a case last week where a falcon got its talons stuck in the headlight of a car.

TWC wants to expand its operation to go along with the new site. “We want to be available when a bear goes into Scarborough at 2 a.m.,” she said, referencing the 300-pound animal who was shot and killed by police near McCowan and Middlefield over the weekend.

Karvonen that if the TWC was open during that case, chemical immobilization would have been available, and there likely would not have been a need for the bear to be killed.

While Karvonen is optimistic about the proposal, she adds that it still has a long way to go. It needs to be approved by the TRCA at its meeting on Friday, and then considerable fundraising would still be required.

