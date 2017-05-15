Five boys, aged 12 to 14, charged with robbery and assault in Ajax, Ont.

AJAX, Ont. — Police say five boys — ranging in age from 12 to 14 — are facing robbery and assault charges following an incident in a community east of Toronto.

Investigators allege the five assaulted and robbed another youth last week at a community centre in Ajax, Ont.

It's alleged they approached a 13-year-old, demanded his personal belongings, then punched and kicked him and hit him with a belt.

Police say the alleged victim managed to flee after suffering minor injuries.

Three 12-year-olds, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, all from Ajax, are charged with robbery and assault.