Five boys, aged 12 to 14, charged with robbery and assault in Ajax, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
AJAX, Ont. — Police say five boys — ranging in age from 12 to 14 — are facing robbery and assault charges following an incident in a community east of Toronto.
Investigators allege the five assaulted and robbed another youth last week at a community centre in Ajax, Ont.
It's alleged they approached a 13-year-old, demanded his personal belongings, then punched and kicked him and hit him with a belt.
Police say the alleged victim managed to flee after suffering minor injuries.
Three 12-year-olds, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, all from Ajax, are charged with robbery and assault.
The 13-year-old is additionally charged with assault with a weapon.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit