Home Capital says outflow of deposits has slowed, available funds are sufficient

TORONTO — Home Capital Group says the outflow of customer deposits has slowed in recent days and it continues to have access to sufficient funds, including $600 million that's undrawn on a line of credit from the HOOPP retirement fund.

The Toronto-based mortgage company (TSX:HCG) says it had a total of $1.51 billion in available liquidity and credit capacity as of Friday, down $50 million from the previous day.

The company says deposits at Home Trust's high-interest savings accounts were stable at about $125.4 million.

There was another $150.6 million in savings deposited with its Oaken Financial subsidiary and $12.44 billion deposited with guaranteed investment certificates, both down slightly from Thursday.

Home Capital began providing daily updates after customers withdrew huge amounts from their high-interest savings accounts, requiring it to arrange a $2 billion line of emergency credit from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

Confidence in Home Capital was shaken last month by allegations from staff at Ontario's securities watchdog that the lender misled investors in its handling of a scandal involving falsified loan applications. The company has said the allegations are without merit.