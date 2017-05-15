Man dies in Lake Ontario in Toronto; woman who attempted rescue expected to be OK

TORONTO — A 37-year-old man has died after being pulled from Lake Ontario on the Toronto waterfront.

Police say they got a call shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning from passersby, who noticed a commotion in the lake.

Det. Abdul Nuri says a woman jumped into the water to help the man. She then needed to be rescued herself, but is expected to be OK.

The man was found by police divers a short time later, and taken to hospital without vital signs.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor.