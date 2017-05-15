Man dies in Lake Ontario in Toronto; woman who attempted rescue expected to be OK
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A 37-year-old man has died after being pulled from Lake Ontario on the Toronto waterfront.
Police say they got a call shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning from passersby, who noticed a commotion in the lake.
Det. Abdul Nuri says a woman jumped into the water to help the man. She then needed to be rescued herself, but is expected to be OK.
The man was found by police divers a short time later, and taken to hospital without vital signs.
Police say alcohol may have been a factor.
(680News, CFRB)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit