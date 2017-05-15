Majority of Ontarians support expanded rent control: Poll

A majority of Ontarians support expanded rent control.

That’s the finding from a new poll by Forum Research, which showed that 53 per cent of the 1,103 Ontario voters surveyed approve of the move to expand rent control to all apartment units. Twenty-five per cent disapprove, while 22 per cent don’t know.

A 47 per cent plurality also approved of a standard lease for tenants, while 21 per cent disapproved and the remainder did not have an opinion.

Both measures were part of a housing reform package introduced by the provincial government in April after months of criticism and media scrutiny on housing affordability and tenant rights, including Metro’s Code Red series.

Support for the new measures was highest among Torontonians, Ontarians under the age of 44, and Liberal and Green Party supporters. Approval was lowest among men, 45–54 year-olds, and Conservative supporters.

“Given the rapid rise of housing costs across Ontario, it’s no surprise the majority supports an expansion to rent control,” wrote Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, the president of Forum Research, in a statement.