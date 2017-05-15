Toronto could hit 29 C by Wednesday
Environment Canada says warmer weather is on the way.
Has summer come early? The weather this week will be perfect for spending time outdoors and enjoying the warmth, especially on Wednesday.
Today is predicted to be clear and sunny with a high of 19 C. Environment Canada is saying the UV index will be eight – or very high – so don’t forget your SPF and sunglasses.
Tuesday has a chance of showers during the day and a high of 17 C.
Then comes Wednesday, when Environment Canada is predicting a clear, sunny day with a high of 29 C. That’s significantly higher than the average of 19 C, and a world apart from May 17, 1983, when the temperature only rose to -1 C.
Thursday will have a chance of showers, mix of sun and cloud and high of 23 C. Friday kicks off the long weekend with a clear day and night, and a comfortable high of 22 C.
