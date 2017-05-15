Toronto stock index starts week higher in broad advance; loonie, gold, oil up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was higher to start the week with help from most of its major sectors as commodity prices moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 119.17 points to 15,657.05, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 86.63 points to 20,983.24, while the S&P 500 index added 12.81 points at 2,403.71. The Nasdaq composite index climbed 31.22 points to 6,152.45.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.22 cents US, stronger than Friday's average of 72.92 cents US.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.38 at US$49.22 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.36 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,233.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$2.55 a pound.

On the TSX, BlackBerry Ltd. shares set a new 52-week high, returning to levels reached infrequently over the past two years.