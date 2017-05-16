City confirms public won't be able to access Toronto Island until at least June 30

The island will continue to be closed to the general public until “at least June 30” due to flooding concerns.

The city confirmed Tuesday morning that island access will continue to be restricted to residents and necessary employees and permits for events will not be issued. More than 200 permits have been revoked, ranging from picnics to concerts.

The announcement comes after the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority concluded that record high water levels could continue to rise over the next month and that another storm could threaten island homes as well as key infrastructure.

In a statement to Metro, a spokesperson for Mayor John Tory wrote that he “has asked for a full report on the situation, which he expects to receive before the end of the week.” The statement added that the Mayor wants to ensure that safety continues to be the No. 1 priority for the island.

The city has five industrial water pumps in place and is using 20,000 sandbags, mounds of earth and swaths of “armour rock” to mitigate the effects of flooding on the island and parts of the mainland.

But large parts of the island are still covered by water, including much of Centreville, the disc golf course and a baseball diamond that has been overtaken by carp.

In a release, the city said it will “continue to evaluate the situation on a daily basis.”