Video: Wind-rocked Toronto traffic light plummets onto car
A
A
Toronto police say nobody was hurt when a wind-rocked traffic light crashed down on to the car below at an intersection in the west end.
The video, which was filmed Sunday by user @insta_grahamr and shared by the excellent @parkdalelife on Monday, shows a police vehicle arriving on the scene mere moments before the struggling stop light gives up the fight.
Of course, there are some other things of interest that can be found in this approximately five-second clip. Among them:
- A red car in the westbound lane runs a red light.
- A silver SUV in the eastbound lane passes through a crosswalk during a red light.
This is the intersection of Dundas and Bloor in the city’s west end. As part of Metro’s #TODeadlyStreets series, this intersection — which is home to the TTC's Dundas West station and an UP Express station — was identified as one of Toronto’s most treacherous. Between 2010 and 2014, five pedestrians were killed or seriously hurt at this spot.
