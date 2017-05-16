Impaired driver in Whitby, Ont., had two kids in car, police allege

WHITBY, Ont. — A father is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with his children in the vehicle.

Durham regional police say a passerby called them after a car reversed into a parked vehicle at a Whitby, Ont., gas station on Monday evening.

They say officers arrested the 42-year-old driver and he allegedly tested more than three times over the legal limit.

Investigators say the man's children — aged 10 and 11 — were in the car.

The children were unharmed and police say they've been placed in the care of their mother.