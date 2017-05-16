Impaired driver in Whitby, Ont., had two kids in car, police allege
WHITBY, Ont. — A father is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with his children in the vehicle.
Durham regional police say a passerby called them after a car reversed into a parked vehicle at a Whitby, Ont., gas station on Monday evening.
They say officers arrested the 42-year-old driver and he allegedly tested more than three times over the legal limit.
Investigators say the man's children — aged 10 and 11 — were in the car.
The children were unharmed and police say they've been placed in the care of their mother.
A Ramara Township, Ont., man is charged with impaired driving, care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired, and possession of a controlled substance.
