Toronto Island shutdown means last-minute changes for these weddings

Toronto couples who planned idyllic island weddings are seeing their dreams sink underwater.

The news that Toronto Island will be closed to the general public until at least June 30 has forced last-minute changes for anxious newlyweds-to-be.

“I’m feeling really concerned,” said 41-year-old Michelle Cliffe, who specializes in planning island weddings.

“It’s been very difficult for everyone, because there’s so much uncertainty.”

Cliffe has already lost $10,000 on cancelled weddings and expects to lose $15,000 to $20,000 more.

While she’s concerned about her business — about a third of the island wedding season will be washed away — she also feels for all the brides and grooms who are in an equally difficult situation.

Bride-to-be Meghan Bowie was distraught when she saw the news about the closure.

“I saw it on Twitter at 6 a.m., and my heart sank,” she told Metro.

The 33-year-old dreamed about “how amazing it would be to be near the lake” for her July wedding. She described the location as the “absolute ideal place to get married.”

But her scheduled venue is now surrounded by a moat.

“Obviously we can’t wait until June 30” to see whether the wedding location is still feasible, said Bowie. She’s looked at a variety of new options instead.

Another bride-to-be, 25-year-old Sarah Botham, half-expected the bad news.

She didn’t have wedding insurance and is scrambling to find a last-minute venue. She’s looking at other parks, but they’re no substitute for the wedding she had planned. The couple has a long history with the island.