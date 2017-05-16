Jagmeet Singh steps down as Ontario NDP deputy leader during federal bid

TORONTO — Jagmeet Singh is stepping down as deputy leader of the Ontario NDP while he runs for the federal party's leadership, but he's not resigning his seat in the provincial legislature.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath's office says in a statement today that she and Singh agreed that during his leadership run he'll leave his post as second-in-command.

While he's running, his critic posts of government and consumer services, attorney general and anti-racism directorate will be split among caucus colleagues.

After launching his leadership campaign Monday night, Singh said he would keep his Bramalea-Gore-Malton seat because he has had busy schedules before and has still been able to help his constituents.

The Ontario legislature rises for the summer June 1 and returns in September, which is also when online voting starts for the federal leadership.