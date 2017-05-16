Man arrested after TTC bus allegedly stolen and left in Whitby
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WHITBY, Ont. — A 32-year-old man has been arrested following the theft of a transit bus in Toronto.
Durham regional police say they received an anonymous call around 4:30 a.m. about a possible stolen Toronto Transit Commission bus in Whitby, Ont.
They say they found the bus abandoned around 5:15 a.m. and, based on information received in the tip, they went to a house a few blocks away.
They arrested a man who will be facing charges later today. His name hasn't been released.
Staff Sgt. Tim Maw says there were no injuries or damage to the bus.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit