Man arrested after TTC bus allegedly stolen and left in Whitby

A 32-year-old man was arrested after a TTC bus was allegedly stolen and driven to Whitby.

WHITBY, Ont. — A 32-year-old man has been arrested following the theft of a transit bus in Toronto.

Durham regional police say they received an anonymous call around 4:30 a.m. about a possible stolen Toronto Transit Commission bus in Whitby, Ont.

They say they found the bus abandoned around 5:15 a.m. and, based on information received in the tip, they went to a house a few blocks away.

They arrested a man who will be facing charges later today. His name hasn't been released.

Staff Sgt. Tim Maw says there were no injuries or damage to the bus.

