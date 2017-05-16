Pearson airport completes construction on busiest runway
Month-and-a-half long construction on Runway 05/23 caused more than 1,000 flight delays and cancellations.
Construction on Pearson airport’s busiest runway, that led to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations during the month-and-a-half-long overhaul, has been completed.
“Our busiest runway is once again operational, and I would like to thank the community, our passengers and our valued airline partners for their patience and cooperation during this work,” Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) CEO and President Howard Eng said in a news release Tuesday.
The news release noted that “the first aircraft to use the rehabilitated surface landed.”
Construction on Runway 05/23, the longest and busiest of Pearson’s five runways, began March 28 and included repainting 420 km of single-line markings; removing the runway’s surface to perform subsurface repairs and then repaving it; and removing, repairing and replacing about 1,000 lights.
The work was described in the news release as a “critical infrastructure project, required for the safe operation of the airport today and in the future.”
But the around-the-clock construction quickly became a nightmare for travellers, causing more than 1,000 flight cancellations and delays that impacted all 65-plus carriers that operate at Pearson.
In some cases, passengers were informed just hours before boarding time that their flights had been cancelled and were rebooked on flights that weren’t scheduled to leave for days. GTAA spokesperson Hillary Marshall told the Star last week that the authority would not be reimbursing passengers.
“We certainly recognize that any time you come to the airport there can be operational issues and delays. We work our hardest to avoid those,” Marshall said.
In Tuesday’s news release, Pearson officials said the work was completed on time — ahead of the summer rush — and that further construction originally planned for the fall had also been completed, meaning another closure is no longer necessary.
