Toronto Island Park closed until at least June 30, city confirms

Toronto Island Park will remain closed until at least June 30 as "water levels continue to rise," according to a city release.

This spring's heavy rainfall is continuing to fuel rising waters on the islands, and is expected to do so for the next several weeks -- even if there is no further rain.

"Any storm could push the water further inland," warned Nancy Gaffney of the Toronto Region Conservation Authority, adding that such an event could threaten homes, a Toronto Hydro power station and a fire station.



All permits granted for activities at Toronto Island Park have been cancelled, up to and including June 30. Access to the park is limited to residents and essential workers. The release added that the island's three beaches -- Hanlon's Point, Centre Island and Gibralter Point -- are all under water.

Billy Bishop Airport is operating as usual, but passengers are enouraged to check flight status before leaving for the terminal.

Victoria Day fireworks are still scheduled to take place this long weekend, however they will be launched from a barge instead of the beach at Ashbridge's Bay.

"The new location will provide for broader viewership along the full length of the eastern beaches from Ashbridges Bay to the RC Harris Water Treatment Plant."

Finally, people interested in knowing the status of the Ashbridges Bay volleyball courts is asked to contact the Ontario Volleyball Association at info@ontariovolleyball.org.