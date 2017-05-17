10-year-old girl dies after being struck by car in Waterdown
The girl was taken to hospital in Burlington, but died of injuries she sustained in the collision at Evans Road and Highway 5.
A 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in Waterdown, police say.
Hamilton police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene at Evans Road and Highway 5 around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was transported to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.
Hamilton police aren’t releasing any details of the collision as the investigation is still ongoing. The intersection is expected to remain closed overnight.
Global News videographer Jeremy Cohn and freelance photographer David Ritchie were arrested at the scene. The Global videographer was later released.
Police did not respond to requests for comment about the arrests of the two journalists.
In a statement, Global News said the agency was “very concerned by the circumstances” of the arrests.
“While we are satisfied he was quickly released without charge, the incident merits further investigation and we will be following up directly with Hamilton Police Service,” Global spokesperson Rishma Govani said in an email.
With files from the Hamilton Spectator
