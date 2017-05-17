News / Toronto

Nobody hurt after glass falls from Four Seasons in Yorkville

A Toronto police officer guards the area around the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville in 2015 after what was then the second incident that involved glass falling from the building's upper floors. It has happened twice since then, including this week.

Torstar News Service/File

A portion of Bay St. was closed Wednesday morning after glass fell from the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville Tuesday night. Again.

According to police, nobody was injured when glass tumbled to the sidewalk and street below sometime after 10:30 p.m.

Bay St. was closed to traffic and pedestrians between Yorkville Ave. and Scollard St. during the early morning commute.

This is the fourth time glass has fallen from the Yorkville Four Seasons – the previous incidents were in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Two people suffered minor injuries in the 2015 tumble.

Police opened the street to pedestrian and vehicle traffic shortly after 9 a.m.

