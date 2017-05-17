Nobody hurt after glass falls from Four Seasons in Yorkville

A portion of Bay St. was closed Wednesday morning after glass fell from the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville Tuesday night. Again.

According to police, nobody was injured when glass tumbled to the sidewalk and street below sometime after 10:30 p.m.

Bay St. was closed to traffic and pedestrians between Yorkville Ave. and Scollard St. during the early morning commute.

This is the fourth time glass has fallen from the Yorkville Four Seasons – the previous incidents were in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Two people suffered minor injuries in the 2015 tumble.